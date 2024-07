An ice cream social and concert will begin 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the Dickinson House, 440 Dale Ave., Oglesby. (Scott Anderson)

There will be an ice cream social and open house at 5 p.m., live music featuring musicians of the Illinois Valley classics, pop, polka and patriotic music at 7:30 p.m., then tours of the Dickinson House at 7:30 p.m.

Bring a lawn chair for the music. All ages are welcome.