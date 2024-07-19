Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley to host free picnic Aug. 4

Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley is hosting a picnic Sunday, Aug. 4, to celebrate its foster families throughout the region.

There will be food, games, prizes, face painting and fun for the whole family at the free event noon to 3 p.m. at Thornton Park, 1600 W. Jackson St., Ottawa.

The public is invited to appreciate and honor the families and to learn more about opportunities to provide safe and stable environments for children in need.

“We encourage everyone to come and help us show appreciation for the foster families that provide care for children,” said Sam Tenuto, executive director of YSB.

The Youth Service Bureau is dedicated to helping children and families succeed by serving them in their home, school and community. The agency has been a steadfast supporter of children, youth and families in need across 20 Illinois counties for nearly 50 years. Go to www.ysbiv.org for more information. For more information about the event, contact Beth Osmund at betho@ysbiv.org or 815-431-9544.