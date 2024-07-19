St. Vincent De Paul to host Coming Together to Get Ahead program

The St. Vincent De Paul Society of St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Streator is having an open house 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Bruce Township Hall, 216 N. Sterling St., to provide information on the upcoming Coming Together to Get Ahead program. (Derek Barichello)

The program helps eligible individuals create a plan to reach their goal of a stable, secure life. Learn to build more resources and move beyond thinking about making a change to actually doing it. Assistance for child care during the sessions is available. Preference is given to those in 61364 ZIP code. Find your strengths. Identify your goals. Learn from others. Share your experience.