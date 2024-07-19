Princeton man gives Coca-Cola presentation at collectors club meeting

Mr. Coca-Cola Dick Volker of Princeton recently presented The History of Coca-Cola to more than 550 Coca-Cola Collectors Club members from all over the world at the 50th Anniversary of the organization during a weeklong event at the Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf, Iowa. (Photo provided by Loretta Volker)

The members enjoyed a relaxing cruise aboard the Celebration Belle paddlewheel boat on which a live band entertained visitors over a three-course prime rib dinner.

The collectors sold and swapped hundreds of Coke memorabilia during the five-day meeting. Next year the convention will be in Lexington, Kentucky.

Volker has been presenting The History of Coca-Cola to retirement homes, public libraries, historical organizations and chambers of commerce throughout Illinois and Iowa for the past eight years.