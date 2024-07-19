Princeton library to host blood drive July 30

The Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St., will host 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, a blood drive for ImpactLife.

Donate blood at the library’s monthly blood drive. To register go to www.bloodcenter.org. Walk ins are welcome. Many variables can affect blood inventories, such as weather, holidays or tragic events. Every day, patients who need blood are in crisis and individuals can help with their donation. Less than 10% of the population gives blood, so donors that give on a regular basis are important to meet these needs. Schedule an appointment and get a choice of a gift card or a donation to Make-a-Wish Illinois or bonus points to the rewards store.

ImpactLife is a non-profit community organization providing blood services to 120 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin, including 12 of 15 OSF HealthCare facilities.