Monster trucks to return July 20 to Princeton

The Overdrive Monster Truck Show will bring a couple of shows Saturday to the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton.

The first show is 10 a.m. and the second 4:30 p.m. Spectators can take a ride in a 12,000 pound monster truck, meet the drivers, walk the track and watch the show as the trucks flatten cars to pancakes, among other activities. Tickets purchased before the event begin at $10. Day-of-the-event pricing is $15 for children 1 to 11 and $30 for adults.

Go to https://bureaucountyfair.com/ for more information.