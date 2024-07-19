July 19, 2024
Monster trucks to return July 20 to Princeton

2 shows will take place at Bureau County Fairgrounds

By Shaw Local News Network
Brad Shippert, driver of the truck "Against The Grain" leaps over a car during the Overdrive Monster Truck Tour that took place at the Bureau County Fairgrounds on June 3, 2023.

The Overdrive Monster Truck Show will bring a couple of shows Saturday to the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton. (Kyle Russell)

The Overdrive Monster Truck Show will bring a couple of shows Saturday to the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton.

The first show is 10 a.m. and the second 4:30 p.m. Spectators can take a ride in a 12,000 pound monster truck, meet the drivers, walk the track and watch the show as the trucks flatten cars to pancakes, among other activities. Tickets purchased before the event begin at $10. Day-of-the-event pricing is $15 for children 1 to 11 and $30 for adults.

Go to https://bureaucountyfair.com/ for more information.

