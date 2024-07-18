Work at Broadway Park in Marseilles may begin end of July, early August

Marseilles Mayor Jim Hollenbeck said Wednesday to the City Council and the audience the city will continue to make the most of a $600,000 Open Spaces Land Acquisition and Development grant obtained for the Broadway Park improvement project. (Michael Urbanec)

Marseilles Mayor Jim Hollenbeck said Wednesday to the City Council and the audience the city will continue to make the most of a $600,000 Open Spaces Land Acquisition and Development grant obtained for the Broadway Park improvement project.

The work is slated to start at the end of this month or early August.

“The project is moving along well,” the mayor said. “We have a Zoom meeting (Thursday) regarding cost reductions to bring it in line with our budget, so yeah, it’s going well.”

The project includes the installation of a splash pad, pickleball courts, basketball courts, all new playground equipment, bathroom facilities and a paved walkway for those looking to stroll.

The council also heard a report from Commissioner Melissa Small regarding the plans for National Night Out, which will be held at the Lions Club property beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6. There will be free food, free swimming, games and inflatable structures for children, she said.

“We encourage people to come out and hang out with a bunch of great people,” Small said.

In other action, the council:

Heard from Marseilles Public Library Board President Dee Crawshaw that the library, which was built in 1905, has applied for American Rescue Plan Act funding to help replace its original windows now in need of replacement. One of the requirements of the grant is it be in the City Council minutes that it approves of the effort.

Approved the annual appropriations ordinance by a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Mike Scheib voting no.

Learned from Commissioner Jim Buckingham that the last day the swimming pool will be open for the summer will be Aug. 7. He added he should have a report on the pool’s finances by the September meeting.