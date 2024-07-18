Princeton High School to honor Arukah founder

Sarah Scruggs, founder and CEO of Arukah Institute, speaks about the Living Room concept expected to open in August in Ottawa. (Derek Barichello)

Princeton High School has selected Sarah Scruggs to the Academic and Career Hall of Fame.

Scruggs will be honored on Friday, Sept. 6, during a ceremony in which she will address the student body.

Scruggs graduated from Princeton High School in 1997. After high school, she received her Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Exercise Physiology from the University of Illinois at Chicago. Scruggs also graduated with a Ph.D. from the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Chicago In Physiology and Biophysics. She completed her postdoc fellowship at the University of California Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine in Functional Omics and Data Science.

Throughout her career Scruggs has been awarded numerous academic honors, held numerous leadership roles in professional organizations, authored numerous peer-reviewed articles and been active in her community. Scruggs launched the Arukah Institute of Healing in 2016 where she serves as the chief executive officer.

She resides in Princeton with her husband Kevin and daughters Alice and Violet.

For more information on the Princeton High School Academic and Career Hall of Fame visit http://phs-il.org/hall-of-fame/