Payton Frueh named 2024 Bureau County Master Showman

2024 Master Showmanship competitors braved the heat at this year’s 4-H Fair. They are (from left) Lydia Hardy, Champion Sheep Showman; Payton Frueh, Champion Swine Showman and Master Showmanship winner; and Carly Wiggin, Champion Cattle Showman and Reserve Master Showman. (Photo provided by Jill Frueh)

The annual Bureau County Master Showmanship Contest was held July 12 at the Bureau County 4-H Fair.

The Master Showmanship Contest tests individual’s skills and knowledge of showing beef, swine and sheep. Contestants were judged on their visual showmanship skills and also were asked questions about each of the species. The Master Showmanship Contest is hosted by the Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation and the U of I Extension.

Recognition was given to the top showman of each of the three species and a Champion Master Showman Overall, of all three combined species, was awarded the top honors. Payton Frueh was named this year’s Bureau County Master Showman.

Along with the title, Frueh was awarded a $100 gift card and buckle from the Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation and has the opportunity to go on to represent Bureau County in the Illinois State Fair Master Showmanship Contest that will take place Friday, Aug. 9.

The Reserve Showman was Carly Wiggim. She received a $50 gift card from the Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation and a brush from the U of I Extension and can represent Bureau County at the state fair if Frueh is unable to do so.

The third place Master Showman was Lydia Hardy. She received a $20 gift card from the Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation and a water bottle from the U of I Extension.

This event would not have been successful without the help of the livestock community. Judge Adam Gradert donated his time and the owners of the livestock allowed the use of their animals.