Tiskilwa man sentenced to 3.5 years prison for thefts

A 31-year-old Tiskilwa man was sentenced July 11 to 3.5 years in prison and ordered to pay $13,957 in restitution for theft and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

Following an investigation by the Princeton Police Department, Dean W. Blair admitted he had stolen in October 2023 a 26 foot trailer filled with commercial sound equipment and a Chevrolet Express van. The value of the stolen equipment was determined to be more than $10,000.

Both charges were Class 2 felonies. Bureau County State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick served as the lead prosecutor and Judge Geno Caffarini issued the sentence.