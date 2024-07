Starved Rock and Matthiessen park visitors are being asked if they see a downed tree over the trail to take a picture and send the location to dnr.starvedrock@illinois.gov. The photo was taken by a hiker and shared by Starved Rock State Park. (Photo provided by Starved Rock State Park)

Park staff are addressing fallen trees throughout the parks from Monday’s storms.