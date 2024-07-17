New consignment shop opening in Princeton

After closing her consignment store in Rock Falls, Jenny Chagala is reopening the store in her hometown of Princeton.

“Today marks a significant milestone in my journey: I’ve finally secured the building I’ve been dreaming of for years to relocate my consignment shop, and it’s back in my hometown where my heart truly belongs,” Chagala said on the business’ Facebook page July 2.

Chagala will run the store with business partner Candi Bomleny.

Tossed & Found Resale + Consignment is hosting a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 19, at 225 Backbone Road, E. #5, Princeton.

Chagala ran her store in Rock Falls for almost seven years. Consignment drop-off is by appointment. Clients are invited to select from a variety of items including in-season clothing, shoes/accessories, household decor, furniture and other items, with a limit of 100 items per visit. To maintain high standards, the store requires all items be presented in excellent, like-new condition, freshly cleaned and neatly folded. Each item will undergo the inspection process and items that do not meet quality standards will be returned to the consignor.

Chagala said her store offers current and stylish clothing. Merchandise is displayed for a period of 60 days. If an item doesn’t sell in that duration, it becomes the property of Tossed & Found. Tossed & Found takes responsibility for setting the selling prices of all items. Upon sale, the consignor receives 40% of the final selling price. Tossed & Found is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For more information, find Tossed & Found on Facebook.

