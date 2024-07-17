La Salle County grand jury: Tuesday, July 16, 2024

A La Salle County grand convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:
Dominique A. Davis, 34, of Peru (two counts of aggravated battery);
James L. Christman, 23, of Mendota (burglary);
Jamie J. Christman, 28, of La Salle (burglary);
Zerena N. Drake, 31, of Towanda, N.Y. (unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver);
Shawn T. Radford, 36, of Buffalo, N.Y. (unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver);
Keith R. Gullens, 34, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; three counts of retail theft; two counts of theft);
McGuire J. Johnson, 26, of Princeton (unlawful delivery of a look-alike substance);
Christina M. Dunn, 40, of Peru (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);
Cody L. Haywood, 38, of Ottawa (five counts of child sexual abuse images);
William A. Rodriguez, 66, of Ottawa (two counts of theft);
Sarah M. Cupples, 35, of Mendota (unlawful use of a debit card);
Georgeanne M. Austin, 51, of Sandwich (aggravated battery).