July 17, 2024
La Salle County Democrats to host annual barbecue July 20 at Buffalo Rock State Park

Proceeds benefit La Salle County Democratic candidates

By Shaw Local News Network
The La Salle County Democrats are hosting its annual barbecue from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Buffalo Rock State Park, 1300 N. 27th Road, Ottawa.

The public is invited to purchase tickets and attend. Event includes burgers, hot dogs, a cake walk, 50/50, kids games and raffle baskets.

Proceeds benefit Democratic candidates in La Salle County.

The picnic will include the following speakers: State Rep. Lance Yednock, D-Ottawa; President of the Illinois AFL-CIO Tim Drea; and 2024 La Salle County candidates.

Tickets cost $20 per person and $40 per family.

Become a gold-level sponsor by donating $1,000 (includes up to 40 tickets); a silver-level sponsor by donating $500 (includes up to 20 tickets); a bronze-level sponsor by donating $250 (includes up to 10 tickets).

Purchase tickets online or become a sponsor by visiting secure.actblue.com/donate/2024lcdannualbbq

Tickets can also be reserved by calling 773-575-2337 and paid for at the event.

