La Salle County Democrats to host annual barbecue July 20 at Buffalo Rock State Park

The La Salle County Democrats are hosting its annual barbecue from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Buffalo Rock State Park, 1300 N. 27th Road, Ottawa. (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

The public is invited to purchase tickets and attend. Event includes burgers, hot dogs, a cake walk, 50/50, kids games and raffle baskets.

Proceeds benefit Democratic candidates in La Salle County.

The picnic will include the following speakers: State Rep. Lance Yednock, D-Ottawa; President of the Illinois AFL-CIO Tim Drea; and 2024 La Salle County candidates.

Tickets cost $20 per person and $40 per family.

Become a gold-level sponsor by donating $1,000 (includes up to 40 tickets); a silver-level sponsor by donating $500 (includes up to 20 tickets); a bronze-level sponsor by donating $250 (includes up to 10 tickets).

Purchase tickets online or become a sponsor by visiting secure.actblue.com/donate/2024lcdannualbbq

Tickets can also be reserved by calling 773-575-2337 and paid for at the event.