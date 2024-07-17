3 busted in Princeton drug raid, house boarded up

Three people face felony drug charges after a drug raid at the house on the 800 block of North Main Street in Princeton. (Shaw Local File Photo)

A house on the 800 block of North Main Street in Princeton was boarded up and no one will be allowed to return after repeated illegal activity there, said Princeton Police Chief Tom Kammerer on Monday.

Three people face felony drug charges after a drug raid at the house on the 800 block of North Main Street in Princeton.

Robert L. Rigby, 36, of Princeton was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years in prison, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years.

Alfred L. Alm, 49, of Princeton was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony carrying two to five years in prison.

Desiree J. Adams, 44, of Princeton was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.

All three were charged after the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, assisted by the Princeton Police Department and the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on the residence.

All subjects were released with a notice to appear in Bureau County Circuit Court.

Kammerer said Monday the Princeton police will work with agencies, such as Arukah, to help anyone who is homeless, but those individuals also must be cooperative.