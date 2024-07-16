La Salle-Peru native sworn-in as new Peru officer

Zane Behrens was sworn in as a patrol officer for the Peru Police Department on Monday, July 15, 2024, during the Peru City Council meeting. (Maribeth Wilson)

Zane Behrens was sworn in as a patrol officer for the Peru Police Department during Monday’s City Council meeting.

Behrens, a La Salle-Peru native, worked in Bureau County as a correctional officer for 1.5 years before transferring to Spring Valley for three years.

Behrens said he transferred to Peru because he grew up in the area and the growth opportunities.

“It’s a nice town,” he said. “It’s somewhere where I could come and raise my own family one day.”

He said he chose a career in law enforcement to lend a helping hand in the community.

“I mean there are a lot of reasons,” he said. “But, mostly going out there and just trying to help people and trying to make a difference.”

Behrens said is most looking forward to serving the community, getting to know the officers and the opportunity to learn.

Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond said Behrens was a great addition to the team with the only downfall (she said jokingly) being he is a Wisconsin sports fan.

“He brings experience and a desire and passion for law enforcement, which clearly recognizable in his experience so far,” she said.