Softball: With college careers over, Princeton grads turn to men’s league

Three former teammates from the Princeton High School team, Mckenzie Hecht (left), Katie Bates and Libby Boyles, are teaming up for the People's Church team in the Princeton Park District fastpitch league. (Proto provided by Gina Boyles)

What’s a girl gonna do when her college softball career comes to an end?

Go play in the men’s fastpitch league.

Three former Princeton High School classmates - Libby Boyles, McKenzie Hecht and Katie Bates - are teaming up for the People’s Church team in the new Princeton Park District Fastpitch League, formerly known as the Princeton Fastpitch Church League.

Boyles and Bates just wrapped up their junior college careers at IVCC while Hecht took her last swings for Sauk Valley.

Bates made her debut in the Church League last year after years watching from the stands.

“Every time I came to watch a game I’d hear some joke about how I should be out there playing, so I decided after high school I could join in on the fun,” she said. “It’s really fun to play with and against some people I’ve been watching for years, but it’s also been really fun to recruit some of my friends.”

Hecht was happy to answer the call.

“Katie was on the team and asked me if I wanted to play on the team with her. I thought it would be fun to keep playing especially with some of my teammates from high school,” she said. ”It has been a lot of fun to get back on the field and definitely different than playing with all girls.”

Longtime Fastpitch Church Leaguer Eric Waca of St. Matthews said the college girls have been a welcome addition and are good for the league.

“We need more players and they know how to play. They can hold their own out there,” he said. “Most of them have played college ball. They weren’t just taking a spot on their college teams, but the better players on those teams. And they are young enough that they have played a lot of games, innings over the recent years. "

Bates, who pitched for IVCC and PHS and many years in the travel circuit, is proving to be a tough ticket in the circle against the hitters in the league.

People’s Church beat St. Matthews, a perennial power in the Church League, 7-1 behind Bates’ pitching and were holding a 10-1 lead over St. Matthews on Tuesday, July 9 before rain suspended the game after three innings.

Bates also locked into a pitcher’s duel with First United Methodist’s Bret Lasson in a 1-0 defeat.

“I’ll bet Katie has logged more innings in her pitching career than the four male pitchers we have in the league combined,” Waca said. “She is very good at her craft and it’s not a surprise she is having success in our league.”

Sometimes it’s not easy for the guys to be struck out by a girl.

“The older guys get riled up when Katie strikes them out,” Hecht said.

“Their egos definitely take a hit,” Bates said with a laugh.

Bates even got Waca who hadn’t struck out in several years in the Church League.

The People’s Church team has also picked up two players from this year’s PHS softball team, Josie Leone, a 2024 grad, and Neveah Briddick, an incoming senior. While women have played before in the former Church League, there have never been five on one team.

People’s Church captain Jeremy House is glad to have the girls on board, especially now since he got hurt and can turn all the pitching duties over to Bates.

“It’s fun playing with them. They know the game really well and execute,” he said.