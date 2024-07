Princeton Park District Fastpitch League Update, Friday, July 12

Here’s an update on the Princeton Park District Fastpitch League

League standings

Team W L Malden Methodist 5 1 St. Matthews 3 2 First United Methodist 2 4 People’s Church 1 4

Scoreboard

Tuesday, July 9

Malden Methodist 18, First United Methodist 11

People’s Church 10, St. Matthews 1 (game suspended by rain after 3 innings)

Thursday, July 11

First United Methodist 1, People’s Church 0

Malden Methodist 23, St. Matthews 13

Next week’s schedule

Tuesday, July 16

First United Methodist vs. Malden Methodist, 6 p.m.

People’s Church vs. St. Matthews (2 games), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 19

St. Matthews vs. First United Methodist, 6 p.m.

People’s Church vs. Malden Methodist, 7:30 p.m.