La Salle County Community Health Needs Assessment survey available

The La Salle County Health Department, Healthier La Salle County and OSF HealthCare are requesting help from the local community to determine and prioritize health needs. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The La Salle County Health Department, Healthier La Salle County and OSF HealthCare are requesting help from the local community to determine and prioritize health needs.

A survey is available through Aug. 31 and residents can participate by going to https://bradley.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3OWHg8LkxSE4Trw.

The survey is geared to gain perspective on the community. The survey will take about 12 minutes to complete, and all responses will be kept confidential. The results will help the agencies better understand and address the health needs within the community, OSF said in a news flyer.