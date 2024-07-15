July 15, 2024
La Moille schools to host open house, ice cream social

Event to kick off with Allen bell ringing

By Shaw Local News Network

The K-12 La Moille Open House and Ice Cream Social is set Wednesday, Aug. 7. (Shaw Media File Photo)

The K-12 La Moille Open House and Ice Cream Social is set Wednesday, Aug. 7.

The event will kick off with the annual Allen bell ringing at 5:30 p.m. Allen Grade School will host kindergarten through fourth graders from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to meet staff and drop off school supplies.

The ice cream social will be 6 to 7 p.m. in the high school parking lot at the concession stand garage door. Free ice cream and popsicles will be served to La Moille families, staff and community members.

From 7 to 7:30 p.m. seventh through 12th graders will get the opportunity to meet staff and tour the building. Seventh and eighth graders will receive class schedules.

