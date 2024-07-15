2024 Walnut 5K Run/Walk for ALS sets records

Runners and walkers prepare for the start of the Walnut Run/Walk for ALS. This year had a record 728 registrations and 646 finishers. It raised $24,346.86 for ALS research. (Photo provided by the Walnut Run/Walk for ALS)

WALNUT - It was a record-setting year for the Walnut 5K Run/Walk for ALS.

There were 728 registrations this year, smashing the previous record of 541. This included participants From Luxembourg to Massachusetts to California with representation from two countries, 17 states, and 115 cities.

There were 646 finishers in Saturday’s run/walk with a previous record of 457.

Adding it all up and this year’s proceeds netted $24,346.86 for ALS research.

The event has raised $173,990.59 since 2011.

All proceeds are donated to ALS Therapy Development Institute (TDI). The ALS TDI is the world’s foremost drug discovery lab focused solely on ALS. As a nonprofit biotech ALS TDI operates without regard to profit or politics. Led by drug development experts and people with ALS, the Watertown, Mass. based lab is funded by a global network of supporters unified to end ALS. Their mission is to discover and develop effective treatment for ALS.

“Thank you all so much for supporting the Walnut 5K Run/Walk for ALS. Whether you’ve been a repeat, loyal contributor or if it was your first time, we value you all. Please continue to help spread the word,” co-chair Brad Monier said.

“If you have ideas or suggestions for how we can make our event better and more enjoyable for you, please don’t hesitate to share your thoughts.”

The Monier family gives special thanks to the Walnut Fire Department and Walnut Police Department for helping keep the event safe for everyone.

The date for Walnut 5K Run/Walk for ALS 2025 has been set for Saturday, July 5th.

Race winners

Brock Loftus, 20, of Ohio, Ill., won the race with a time of 16 minutes, 16.7 seconds with Heartland College teammate Elijah House of Sheffield taking second in 17:35.5.

Brock Loftus

Other top 10 finishers included fifth-place Augustus Swanson, 15, of Princeton (18:02.4), former Bureau Valley standout Randy Bill, 42, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, who finished seventh (18:18.9), following his son, Holden, 10, who was sixth (18:18.7).

Amy Schulte, 36, of Verona, Wis., was the first female finisher, 11th overall, with a time of 20.27.8.