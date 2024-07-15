2024 royalty crowned at Marshall-Putnam Fair

The Marshall-Putnam Fair kicked off Sunday with the crowning of fair royalty at the annual pageant.
Mikayla Frawley was crowned Marshall-Putnam Fair Queen and Kayla Shafer runner up; Stella Rowe was named Marshall-Putnam Fair Junior Miss and Isabelle Knuckey runner up; and Presley Scaggs received the title of Marshall-Putnam Fair Little Miss and Cooper Martin runner up.
The fair continues through Sunday, July 21, including exhibits, animal shows and a live performance Thursday night by Tracy Lawrence with Confederate Railroad and special guest Tyson Schulte.
Wednesday, July 17
5 p.m.: Kickoff dinner
5 p.m.: Wine tasting
6 p.m.: Dueling pianos
Thursday, July 18
9 a.m.: Senior citizen program
9 a.m. Junior swine show
2 to 7 p.m.: Free Family Fun Night
7 p.m.: Tracy Lawrence concert with Confederate Railroad and special guest Tyson Schulte
Friday, July 19
11 a.m.: Poultry show
1:30 p.m. Bingo Blitz
3 p.m.: Beer tent opens
5 p.m.: Chalk drawing
7 p.m.: Power wheels derby
7 p.m.: Demolition Derby
9 p.m.: Kickapoo Junction Band
Saturday, July 20
8 a.m. Sheep show
8:30 a.m.: Western pleasure horse show
10 a.m.: Junior beef show
10 a.m. to noon: Taste of Marshall-Putnam Fair cookoff
11 a.m.: Kiddie Tractor Pull
Noon: Beer tent opens
12:30 p.m.: Bags tournament
1 p.m.: Down in the Barn activities
3 p.m.: Raw potato decorating contest
4 p.m.: Marshall-Putnam show choir
5 p.m.: Chillers and thrillers
5:30 p.m.: PPL America’s Pull
9 p.m.: DJ Mara
Sunday, July 21
8 a.m.: Ecumenical church services
8 a.m.: Top 50 Car Show
8 to 10 a.m.: Fair breakfast
10 a.m.: Open Beef Jackpot Show
10 a.m. Rabbit show
10:30 a.m.: Open Swine Jackpot Show
10:30 a.m.: Antique and stock tractor pull, garden tractor pulls and UTV pull
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Children’s Sunday Funday
Noon: Adult Sunday Funday
3:30 p.m.: Chainsaw carvings auction