2024 royalty crowned at Marshall-Putnam Fair

2024 Marshall-Putnam Fair royalty was crowned Sunday, July 14, 2024, at the fairgrounds in Henry. Mikayla Frawley (center) was crowned Marshall-Putnam Fair Queen; Stella Rowe (right) was named Marshall-Putnam Fair Junior Miss; and Presley Scaggs received the title of Marshall-Putnam Fair Little Miss. (Photo provided by Jo Beth Stanbary)

The Marshall-Putnam Fair kicked off Sunday with the crowning of fair royalty at the annual pageant.

Mikayla Frawley was crowned Marshall-Putnam Fair Queen and Kayla Shafer runner up; Stella Rowe was named Marshall-Putnam Fair Junior Miss and Isabelle Knuckey runner up; and Presley Scaggs received the title of Marshall-Putnam Fair Little Miss and Cooper Martin runner up.

The fair continues through Sunday, July 21, including exhibits, animal shows and a live performance Thursday night by Tracy Lawrence with Confederate Railroad and special guest Tyson Schulte.

Wednesday, July 17

5 p.m.: Kickoff dinner

5 p.m.: Wine tasting

6 p.m.: Dueling pianos

Thursday, July 18

9 a.m.: Senior citizen program

9 a.m. Junior swine show

2 to 7 p.m.: Free Family Fun Night

7 p.m.: Tracy Lawrence concert with Confederate Railroad and special guest Tyson Schulte

Friday, July 19

11 a.m.: Poultry show

1:30 p.m. Bingo Blitz

3 p.m.: Beer tent opens

5 p.m.: Chalk drawing

7 p.m.: Power wheels derby

7 p.m.: Demolition Derby

9 p.m.: Kickapoo Junction Band

Saturday, July 20

8 a.m. Sheep show

8:30 a.m.: Western pleasure horse show

10 a.m.: Junior beef show

10 a.m. to noon: Taste of Marshall-Putnam Fair cookoff

11 a.m.: Kiddie Tractor Pull

Noon: Beer tent opens

12:30 p.m.: Bags tournament

1 p.m.: Down in the Barn activities

3 p.m.: Raw potato decorating contest

4 p.m.: Marshall-Putnam show choir

5 p.m.: Chillers and thrillers

5:30 p.m.: PPL America’s Pull

9 p.m.: DJ Mara

Sunday, July 21

8 a.m.: Ecumenical church services

8 a.m.: Top 50 Car Show

8 to 10 a.m.: Fair breakfast

10 a.m.: Open Beef Jackpot Show

10 a.m. Rabbit show

10:30 a.m.: Open Swine Jackpot Show

10:30 a.m.: Antique and stock tractor pull, garden tractor pulls and UTV pull

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Children’s Sunday Funday

Noon: Adult Sunday Funday

3:30 p.m.: Chainsaw carvings auction