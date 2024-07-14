Streator library book sale continues through July 19

The Streator Public Library’s book sale continues from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, July 15, through Friday, July 19, in the basement.
The library, 130 S. Park St., will host a video game characters scavenger hunt the week of July 15. Search the library and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly.
4 to 5 p.m. Monday, July 15: Arts and Crafts with Maddy, children 5 and younger. Create cute and fun projects to take home.
11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 16: Rock painting, all ages. Bring a rock from home. Painting will be in the grass near the back door. Bring your rock home with you or leave it in the library rock beds.
1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16: Little’s Art Time, children age 4. Get creative with friends in the library. Resident artist Nate will inspire imagination.
5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16: Story time, game time. Children age 5 and younger. Hear stories from game time favorites.
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17: Lego: The big build, children age 5. Come to the Lego club and help the library build its giant Lego island.
1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 17: Cozy Mystery: “On What Grounds,” by Cleo Coyle, adults 18 and older. Check with the desk to see what book the group is discussing this month.
4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 17: Creative Writing Wednesday, teens/adults. Love writing stories? Join the library to create fun short stories.
3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 18: Game time tournament, ages 10 to teens. A smash tournament. Registration required at streatorpubliclibrary.org.
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 19: Painting Academy, teens and adults. The library invites patrons to visit for a night full of colors.
5 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 19: Laser tag, teens. Registration required at streatorpubliclibrary.org.
11 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 20: Let’s Dance, all ages. Join the library for a Just Dance-themed Zumba class.
6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20: Weber Garden Storytime, public. Join the library at the Weber House garden to listen to a themed story at 1503 Baker St.