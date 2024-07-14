Reddick library in Ottawa to pass out homemade no-churn ice cream kits

Reddick Library in Ottawa will distribute the supplies needed to make homemade no-churn ice cream. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

The Reddick Library in Ottawa will distribute the supplies needed to make homemade no-churn ice cream.

The kits will be available to adult patrons the week of July 15. Additional recipes will be provided. Kits will be available as supplies last and are limited to one per patron.

The library, 1010 Canal St., will host additional activities the week of July 15. Call 815-434-0509 for more information.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 15: Story Time at the Woodlands, all ages. Join the library at Nell’s Woodland, 2000 Alexis Ave., for a nature-themed story time. Enjoy stories, music and crafts followed by a short hike through the park. Parking facilities are limited, so registration is required for this event. Register in person at the library or call 815-434-0509.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, July 15: Mystery Monday Book Club, “The Villa” by Rachel Hawkin. New members are welcome to join this librarian-led book club. Copies of the book will be available to check out from the library. Book summary: To rekindle their strained friendship, Emily and Chess go on vacation at the notorious Italian Villa Aestas – the villa where rock star Pierce Shelton was murdered. As Emily digs into the villa’s complicated history, she begins to think there may be another victim before the summer ends.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 16: Ready, Set, Read!, ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-alongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 16: Teen DIY, seventh through 12th grades. This month, the library will be making beaded friendship bracelets to keep or trade.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17: Shake, Rattle, Read!, ages 9 months to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create memories at this fun, interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 17: Cardboard Labyrinth, third through sixth grades. Create a cardboard labyrinth that you can tilt, tip and tap to get a marble from start to finish.

10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18: Process Art, preschoolers through first grade. Attend this program of experimenting and exploring new materials, techniques and tools for open-ended art projects.

1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 18: Lego Club, all ages. Do you love to build with Legos? Join the library as for a theme, and construct your creation accordingly. After the program, all Lego creations will be displayed in the Children’s Department.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18: Feeding Development of Picky Eaters, adults. Learn useful tips in this class by speech language pathologist Jessica Braley Keenan to help your picky eater expand their palate and discover how it relates to their development.

2 to 3 p.m. Friday, July 19: Dan Gogh’s Magical Camp Adventure, all ages. Looking for a magical escape? Experience the great outdoors in this one-of-a-kind variety show. Artist Dan Gogh will be the guide for engaging camp activities, including searching for magical survival equipment and nature discoveries. Wander off the beaten path and join Dan Gogh where magic, comedy and art are all part of the adventure.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.

2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20: Saturday Afternoon Cartoons, seventh through 12th grades. Experience the way old-school cartoons were meant to be enjoyed – on lazy, comfy weekends.