Putnam County Alumni seeks new leadership

The Putnam County Alumni has maintained its existing officer structure since its inception March 26, 1996. The time has come for revitalization and restructuring within the current alumni body, the group said.

On April 9, current officers of the Putnam County FFA Alumni Association met with the high school FFA advisors and some members of the Alumni Association to discuss future plans for the Alumni and their role with the high school chapter. The current Alumni officers expressed their intent to step back from their roles and seek new alumni members to assume leadership positions, including the president, vice president and secretary roles.

The group extends an invitation to community members to consider joining the PC Alumni Association. If you have a background as a former FFA member or harbor a passion for agriculture and its advocacy, the group welcomes your participation.

The Alumni plays a pivotal role in supporting the high school chapter by organizing annual fundraisers for the Alumni Scholarship, providing mentorship to students and offering assistance as contest judges and chaperones, among other forms of support of the chapter.

Individuals interested in either becoming part of the FFA Alumni or assuming an officer position are encouraged to attend a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Putnam County High School, 402 E Silverspoon Ave., Granville. Alternatively, you may email your contact details to PCFFAAlumni2024@gmail.com to be added to the Alumni roster.

“By joining the PC Alumni Association, you will have the chance to make a meaningful difference in the lives of young people passionate about agriculture,” the group said in a news release. “Your experience, skills and enthusiasm can help guide and inspire the next generation of agricultural leaders. Whether you choose to become an officer or simply a supportive member, your contribution will be highly valued.”