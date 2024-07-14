Bureau County Senior Center to host smartphone training class

The Bureau County Senior Center, 16 W. Marion St., Princeton, will host a smartphone training class 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, hosted by Cricket Wireless.

The Bureau County Senior Center, 16 W. Marion St., Princeton, will host a smartphone training class 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, hosted by Cricket Wireless.

Join the class for a comprehensive training session that will cover all the essentials of smartphone usage. Whether you’re a beginner or just looking to brush up on the latest features, all are welcome. The class will teach participants to navigate their smartphone, install and manage apps, maximize their security and privacy settings and other items.

Bring your smartphone and questions. Call 815-915-2026 or 815-879-3981 to register.