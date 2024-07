A Quilts of Valor ceremony will be conducted 9 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Buda Community Hall, 106 W. Main St. (BCR file)

A Quilts of Valor ceremony will be conducted 9 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Buda Community Hall, 106 W. Main St.

Buda veterans and service members will be presented with special Quilts of Valor. To learn more about the Quilts of Valor, Buda Mason Memorial Library will be having an informational program at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 17. The unique, hand-made quilts honor the bravery and sacrifices of veterans.