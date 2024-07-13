Starved Rock Country Community Foundation approves more than $45,000 in grant awards

A mother rests while her daughter receives an IV at a medical clinic supported by SRCCF’s “Believe in Uganda” fund led by Debbie and John Damron of Ottawa and Becky Cattani of Ladd. Debbie Damron built Amagara Ga’ Boona (Health for All) medical clinic in Kahondo-Kamwenge in western Uganda in 2013. (Photo provided by Sally Van Cura)

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation board recently approved more than $45,000 in grants supported by its fundholders.

“These gifts exemplify our commitment and that of our fundholders to making an impact locally and globally,” said Fran Brolley, President and CEO, in a news release.

Grants were made by:

Voices in Harmony Fiscal Sponsorship Fund, $500 to Poco a Poco of Streator to provide scholarships for students attending its annual summer music fest. “Voices” is dedicated to raising awareness for Barbershop singing and is led by Don and Elaine Farmer of Ottawa. Poco a Poco is led by founder and mezzo-soprano Kate Tombaugh of Streator.

Transforming Ugandan Farmers Field of Interest Fund, $10,000 to Innovations for Transformation Initiative to provide medical equipment for rural Ugandan communities. TUF is led by Joe and Nathalie Schmidt of rural Ottawa.

Believe in Uganda Field of Interest Fund, $35,156 to ITI for family strengthening and support for a medical clinic in Fort Portal, Uganda. BIUG is led by Debbie and John Damron of Ottawa and Becky Cattani of Ladd.

“These grants reflect our commitment to causes that matter deeply to our fundholders and community,” Brolley said. “We believe in the transformative power of our funds and their ability to create lasting change.”

To donate to these funds or discover other ways to support SRCCF, visit srccf.org.