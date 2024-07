The La Salle County Car and Truck meet from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Princeton Road Ranger, 2835 N. Main St. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

The La Salle County Car and Truck meet from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Princeton Road Ranger, 2835 N. Main St.

Dash plaques are available for the first 30 vehicles. There will be five trophies: best of show, best truck, best car, group choice and kids choice. Vehicle entry is $10. There also will be a 50/50 raffle.

Proceeds will go to Feed His Children from Crossbridge Community Church in Ottawa. It is a program that provides supplemental food for children.