Southern-style barbecue restaurant to open in Peru

Illinois Valley residents will have a new southern-style barbecue option, located at 1402 Peoria St. in Peru.

Reid’s Smokehouse Barbecue will be located at the former Mark Allen’s and Annie’s Pancake House and Restaurant.

In a May Facebook post the new restaurant said it would feature authentic southern-style barbecue, deliciously crafted smoked cocktails, a fun environment and great music.

“You’re going to love it,” the post said. “Keep your eyes peeled for updates as we get closer to our opening date.”

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said he was sad to see the former business go, but was glad another business was investing in Peru. He said a liquor license was approved for the establishment.

