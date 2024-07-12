Friends of the Hennepin Canal to host ‘Leopard Frog’ hike in Atkinson

July’s Friends of the Hennepin Canal Hike the Hennepin event will be Sunday, July 21, and covers the stretch of canal from Bridge 33 to Bridge 28 in Atkinson. (Shaw File Photo)

July’s Friends of the Hennepin Canal Hike the Hennepin event will be Sunday, July 21, and covers the stretch of canal from Bridge 33 to Bridge 28 in Atkinson.

This portion of the Hike the Hennepin is 4.1 miles and has been named the “Leopard Frog.”

The group will meet 1:30 p.m. at Lock 23 and then follow the leader to Bridge 28, where the group will leave vehicles and be shuttled to Bridge 33 to begin the hike. To get to Lock 23, follow the Canal signs north out of Atkinson.

You do not need to be a member of the Friends of the Hennepin Canal to participate and there is no fee for the hike. Dress weather appropriately. For more information, contact the Friends of the Hennepin Canal at hikes@friends-hennepin-canal.org.