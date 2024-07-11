Peru mayor says Big Lots safe from closure

Discount retailer Big Lots recently announced it plans to close as many as 40 of its 1,392 stores nationwide. Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said Peru’s won’t be one of them. (Monica Synett)

Discount retailer Big Lots recently announced it plans to close as many as 40 of its 1,392 stores nationwide.

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said Peru’s won’t be one of them.

“I have spoken with some Big Lots personnel. At this time, the Peru location is safe,” he wrote on his Facebook page Thursday. “The Peru location is one of the best stores in their division.”

Kolowski said he would continue to monitor the situation. Peru’s Big Lots is at 1421 38th St.

Big Lots regulatory filing claimed the retailer has “substantial doubts” it can continue as a functioning business, citing elevated inflation impacting the buying power of its customers. The chain has 28 Illinois locations. It has not disclosed the list of store closures.

