La Salle’s Officer Santa program accepts donations throughout the year

In 2023, Officer Santa in La Salle provided assistance for 51 families, totaling 139 children and spent nearly $21,000 on gifts. (Maribeth Wilson)

The La Salle Police Department works throughout the year to ensure every family in its community is able to celebrate the holidays by preparing and accepting donations for its Officer Santa Program.

Last year, the program provided assistance for 51 families including 139 children and spent almost $21,000 on gifts.

Officer Santa was established almost 10 years ago to provide children with items such as toys, coats, shoes, pajamas and anything essential.

Families that participate in the program provide officers with lists of needs and wants. The volunteering officers then go shopping and pick out items from the list.

Mckenzie Smith, records clerk with the La Salle Police Department, said that in the past, the department has accepted donations of new hats, gloves and coats as well as bikes.

She said the group does its best to ensure the gifts bought for the children include items they need and items they want.

“We are fortunate enough to be part of such a giving community, with monetary donations giving us the ability to provide gifts for so many kids,” Smith said.

Officer Santa also accepts donations of wrapping paper, tape and gift tags.

All donations can be dropped off at the police department. Checks can be written out to the La Salle Police Department, 745 Second St., with Officer Santa in the memo.