La Salle police deliver gifts to over 150 children with its Officer Santa Program

Over 150 kids and 50 families received Christmas gifts through La Salle’s Officer Santa Program on Saturday.

La Salle Police Sergeant Pete Sines, who coordinated the program this year, said the program does their best to try and fulfill everyone’s Christmas wish list.

“At this time of year no one should have to struggle,” he said. “We want everyone to have the best Christmas. It’s a great program and hopefully, we can continue this or something like this in the future.”

The Officer Santa Program was established nine years ago and provides children with items such as toys, coats, shoes, pajamas and anything essential.

This year the program raised just over $15,000, but they have spent over that to provide for each child.

Sines said this year has had its ups and downs but like always it all came together thanks to the effort of the volunteers and the community.