La Salle church to host new sermon series ‘Worship with Rejoicing’

Grace United Methodist Church, 1345 Chartres St., La Salle, announced it will host a new sermon series “Worship with Rejoicing.” (Provided by Nancy Nieslawski)

In this series, the church will lead attendees together through the order of worship and find insight into how people’s lives are shaped and bounded by inclination and calling to worship.

“We find ourselves seeking after God’s heart as we worship and as we live,” the church said in its news release. “And when we learn to live wholeheartedly, we will find our way to worship with rejoicing.”

The themes for the 9 a.m. Sunday services from July 14 through Aug. 25 are: Gathering for Worship, Call to Worship, Call to Confession, The Weight of the Word, Prayers of the People, Benediction and Sent Out to Live. Pastor Solomon Sudhakar will deliver the messages.

For more information the church phone number is 815-223-1001. The public is invited. The church is handicapped accessible.