Tonica United Methodist Church to host vacation bible school, Divinity Trio in July

The Tonica United Methodist Church, 423 E. Wauponis St., will host a pair of activities in July.

The Divinity Trio will be presenting a program during the church’s 10 a.m. Sunday, July 21, service time.

Then Monday, July 22 to Wednesday, July 24, vacation bible school will take place 5:30 to 8 p.m. for children ages 3 years old through fifth grade age. A light lunch will be provided. Register at myvbs.org/tumcsundayschool or email tonicaumc3@yahoo.com. Have adventures with Bruce the Moose (he is loose again), the church said.