Peru frozen custard, bubble tea shop aims for late summer opening

Everest Frozen Custard & Bubble Tea plans to open in mid-August to early September in Peru.

“We are working tirelessly to meet your expectations and open our doors as soon as possible,” a post on the business’ Facebook page said Sunday.

The business, which has locations in Morris and Aurora, specializes in an assortment of bubble tea and custard treats. The menu will feature a variety of bubble teas, including Bubble Milk Tea and Bubble Fruit Tea, alongside Bubble Milk Smoothies. The shop also will offer a range of custard options.

The shop will be located at 4141 Venture Drive.

