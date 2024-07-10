ImpactLife to host blood drive at Princeton National Night Out

Princeton National Night Out will host a community blood drive with ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals. (Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Princeton National Night Out will host a community blood drive with ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals.

The blood drive will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Zearing Park Drive, inside the donor bus.

To donate, contact Police Chief Tom Kammerer at 815-875-2631, ext. 1401, or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 3353 to locate the drive.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before June 11 are eligible to give at this drive.

Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.

ImpactLife is a nonprofit community organization providing blood products and services to more than 100 hospitals and emergency medical service providers in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin, as well as researchers and resource sharing partners across the country.