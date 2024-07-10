Bureau County passes ordinance to curb unscheduled drop offs, including migrants

The Bureau County Board passed an ordinance Tuesday that gives the sheriff’s office the ability to impound a bus or fine any company that makes an unscheduled drop off of individuals outside of a town’s limits within the county. (Shaw Local News Network)

The board passed the resolution 10-5, which is a response to migrants that arrived in northern Illinois over the past year as Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s administration transports groups crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas to sanctuary locations such as Chicago, The Associated Press has reported. None of these buses have arrived in Bureau County, officials said Tuesday.

Board member Sandy Hoos, R-Seatonville, said she’s been working on the ordinance since January, calling it a proactive measure in the event a bus were to make an unscheduled drop off.

Board members voting in favor of the ordinance were Dale Anderson, R-Tiskilwa; Keith Cain, R-Princeton; Jason Floyd, R-Sheffield; Hoos; Marsha Lilley, R-Princeton; Lizabeth Novotny, R-Princeton; Kerwin Paris, R-La Moille; Connie Stetson, R-Neponset; Kristi Warren, R-Princeton; and Derek Whited, R-Princeton

Board members voting against the ordinance were John Baracani, D-Spring Valley; Tom Dobrich, D-DePue; Deb Freeney, D-Dalzell; Mary Jane Marini, D-Spring Valley; and Robert McCook, D-Cherry.

Marshann Entwhistle, R-Princeton, abstained.

The ordinance requires the owner, operator or driver of any vehicle making a drop off of individuals to file an application with the county administrator at least five days prior to the disembarking date. The application will collect information on those organizing the drop off, designate locations where drop offs may occur, limit drop offs to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and suggest organizers give a care plan for food and shelter of individuals, among other particulars. The ordinance can be found in full online at https://bureaucounty-il.gov/county-board/ by clicking on meeting minutes and agendas, then the July 9 date and finally the resolution.

The ordinance also said any vehicle in violation may be towed at the expense of its owner – and operators, owners and/or drivers may be fined up to $1,000 for not following the rules.

The ordinance said the county “cannot safely and effectively address a sudden and unexpected arrival of these individuals in need of assistance without careful planning and resources.”

Along with a few residents who spoke against immigration and the impact it is having in Illinois, Bureau County resident and county Democratic chairman Rick Wilkin discouraged the board to vote in favor of the ordinance, believing local governments should not get involved with enforcing federal immigration. He said passing an ordinance could open the board to lawsuits.

Hoos warned the board not to be complacent in setting policy on the issue, believing constituents want assurance the County Board has a plan to keep them safe. She said other local governments have passed similar ordinances and have not faced liability. She said the ordinance was crafted in a manner that is not discriminatory to migrants.