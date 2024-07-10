2 $15,000 facade grants recommended for Blue Eyed Rascal in Streator

Streator's City Council will vote on final approval of Blue Eyed Rascal's facade grant application on Wednesday, July 19. (Bill Freskos)

The Streator Plan Commission recommended Tuesday two $15,000 facade grants for Blue Eyed Rascal Baking Company at 121 E. Main St. and 106 S Park St.

The local bakery opened in 2019 when then 15-year-old, Alea Ogle, started the business after her parents, Robert and Jody, purchased the storefront.

The proposed plan aims to renovate the second floor of the bakery, which is unused, to eventually transform it into an event space.

This project involves removing and replacing the upper facade at 121 E. Main St., as well as the brick facade at 106 S. Park St. The latter building serves as a rear exit building for the business, is used for dry storage and as a loading dock.

Jody Ogle, co-owner, said during the meeting the building has experienced significant deterioration of the brick facade’s mortar, turning it into a powder. The facade grant application aims to address this issue and will help with renovations to expand the space for events.

The total estimated project cost for each property is about $38,750, with the business requesting two $15,000 grants.

City Engineer Jeremy Palm said during the meeting there is a budgetary shortfall of $20,000 for facade grants in 2024. The city received $55,000 from the La Salle County Board in American Rescue Plan Act funds. This may affect the facade grants recommended for Blue Eyed Rascal and/or previously recommended projects at 1109 N. Bloomington St. (Vette to Vette) and 1726 N. Bloomington St. (Curley’s Furniture).

Palm said that decision is a matter for consideration by Streator’s City Council during an upcoming meeting, although the Plan Commission’s recommendation on prioritizing projects will be valuable.

The City Council meets next Wednesday, July 19.