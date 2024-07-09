La Salle women’s boutique moving to downtown Ottawa

Bold and Curvy is making the move from downtown La Salle to downtown Ottawa. (Shaw Local News Network File Photo)

Bold and Curvy is making the move from downtown La Salle to downtown Ottawa.

Bold and Curvy owner Andrea Sugg announced the news Monday on the business’ Facebook page.

“For our customers, thank you for being with us on this journey over the last seven years. I hope to see you in our La Salle location before we move, and then our new Ottawa space in the future.”

The shop, 559 First St., La Salle, specializes in plus size women’s clothing and also offers consignment clothing.

The boutique is moving to 211 W. Madison St. Bold and Curvy will have a pop-up shop at its new location during Ottawa’s Third Friday Artisan Market on Friday, July 19.

“I am beyond excited to collaborate with other Ottawa businesses for the many events happening downtown,” Sugg wrote.

A closing date for the La Salle location was not announced.

