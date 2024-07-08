Peru tickets 6 for illegal fireworks, La Salle cites 1

Peru police issued six illegal fireworks tickets.

Officers issued citations for disorderly conduct (fireworks) to the following people:

Rigoberto Haro-Martinez, 19, of Cicero at 9:29 p.m. Thursday on the 700 block of Fulton Street.

Eric A. Mixon, 52, of Ladd at 9:44 p.m. Thursday on the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Kevin P. Greening, 39, of Peru at 8 p.m. Wednesday on the 2600 block of Market Street.

Holly A. Rodriguez, 36, of Peru at 8:31 p.m. Wednesday on the 700 block of Schuyler Street.

Ryne J. Bartolucci, 33, of Peru at 9:13 p.m. Wednesday and again at 10:14 p.m. Wednesday on the 2200 block of Third Street.

William E. Wiley, 33, of Peru at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at Sixth and Grant streets.

Oglesby police said they issued no tickets. Data from Spring Valley was not immediately available.

Utica and La Salle police said officers issued warnings – mostly with success – though Utica had zero citations and La Salle had one.

“The guys rode around looking for them and shut them down with a one-time warning,” La Salle Police Chief Mike Smudzinski said. “So it ended up with only one.”

An Ottawa man died from a fireworks accident Friday in a rural area between Utica and Ottawa.