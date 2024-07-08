July 08, 2024
Peru tickets 6 for illegal fireworks, La Salle cites 1

Utica, La Salle police found warnings were effective

By Tom Collins
Peru Police Department

Peru police issued six illegal fireworks tickets. (Scott Anderson)

Officers issued citations for disorderly conduct (fireworks) to the following people:

  • Rigoberto Haro-Martinez, 19, of Cicero at 9:29 p.m. Thursday on the 700 block of Fulton Street.
  • Eric A. Mixon, 52, of Ladd at 9:44 p.m. Thursday on the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue.
  • Kevin P. Greening, 39, of Peru at 8 p.m. Wednesday on the 2600 block of Market Street.
  • Holly A. Rodriguez, 36, of Peru at 8:31 p.m. Wednesday on the 700 block of Schuyler Street.
  • Ryne J. Bartolucci, 33, of Peru at 9:13 p.m. Wednesday and again at 10:14 p.m. Wednesday on the 2200 block of Third Street.
  • William E. Wiley, 33, of Peru at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at Sixth and Grant streets.

Oglesby police said they issued no tickets. Data from Spring Valley was not immediately available.

Utica and La Salle police said officers issued warnings – mostly with success – though Utica had zero citations and La Salle had one.

“The guys rode around looking for them and shut them down with a one-time warning,” La Salle Police Chief Mike Smudzinski said. “So it ended up with only one.”

An Ottawa man died from a fireworks accident Friday in a rural area between Utica and Ottawa.

