Night at the Prom set July 13 to raise money for Ottawa Family Pride Fund

The Ottawa Family Pride Festival will host a Night at the Prom event at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Knights of Columbus, 401 W. Main St.

Proceeds from ticket sales go to the Ottawa Family Pride Fund.

The prom fundraiser will be filled with live music, a dance floor, food, a photo booth and prom royalty will be crowned. Dress is prom formal, but there is no judgment. Individuals are invited by organizers to come as their true self with friends, alone, or with a date. There will be a cash bar, but free water and coffee will be provided.