New Spring Valley vendor store offers antiques, collectibles, gifts

There’s a new antique and collectibles shop in downtown Spring Valley.

It’s not hard to find – just look for the 6 foot tall original Bob’s Big Boy statue in Valley Treasures’ window. It’s one of many vintage finds in the store that hosts 35 vendors including not just antiques, but also collectibles, crafts and gifts.

Open since March, Russ Beaumont, who owns the building with his wife, Sandy, spent about a year renovating the building, which for about 25 years was the home of Valley Bar and Grill, 107 W. St. Paul St. The restaurant was two storefronts and during the renovation the facade was redone to have one cohesive storefront.

“It was a big project and something I’m really proud of,” Beaumont said.

“You walk in and you got that old school charm and that feeling from way back,” he said, adding the tin ceiling was refurbished.

He had hoped to reopen the restaurant, but when he couldn’t find a manager to run it he went a different direction.

He knew the people who ran Carter’s Antiques, Crafts, Gifts & More in Oglesby, which was closing, and he said he was fortunate four women from that store came to Spring Valley to run his store. Many of Carter’s vendors also followed.

As a landlord, he’s glad to be in Spring Valley and see others investing in the downtown.

”I think [the mayor and council] are doing a great job,” he said. “They don’t want a dilapidated downtown area. That’s what made me open the store because I see the future, I see what they see.”

Valley Treasures hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m Monday through Saturday. For more information, find Valley Treasures on Facebook. Beaumont said staff post photos of merchandise daily.

