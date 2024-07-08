Mike and Joe to perform next Down on Main Concert in Princeton

Crowds of spectators filled Main Street in their lawn chairs to see the opening Down on Main Street Concert of the season Friday, June 7, 2024, in Princeton. Mike and Joe are scheduled to perform the next show in the series Friday, July 12. (Derek Barichello)

The second concert of the Down on Main Concert Series in Princeton is ready to take the stage Friday, July 12.

South Main Street between Peru and Marion streets will be closed for a street performance by Mike and Joe, the Midwest’s premiere cover band. The band begins at 6 p.m. but the street vendors will set up at 5. There will be food and craft vendors along the sidewalk. Businesses will be open late hours to serve patrons. “The Star Spangled Banner” will be performed by a local guest.

Go to princetontourism.org for more information.