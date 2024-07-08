La Salle County warns of speed patrols in July

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday increased patrols to combat speeding and other violations for the remainder of July. (Shea Lazansky)

Sheriff Adam Diss said his office is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies to step up enforcement efforts across the state in an effort to reduce speeding.

During the speeding enforcement blitz, officers will intensify enforcement of posted speed limits.

Diss said areas targeted include Route 251 and North 36th Road near Troy Grove, U.S. 34 and East 1950th Road south of Leland, and Route 71 and North 3653rd south of Sheridan. Each is a place where many speed-related crashes occur, Diss said.

“Our goal is to save lives,” Diss said.

The speed enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.