La Salle County issues 20 seat belt, 29 speeding citations in Fourth of July campaign

La Salle County Sheriff’s Office issued 20 seat belt citations during the recent Independence Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” safety campaigns. (Photo provided)

La Salle County Sheriff’s Office issued 20 seat belt citations during the recent Independence Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” safety campaigns.

Deputies also issued 29 speeding citations, three citations for driving while suspended, five citations for expired registration, three citations for distracted driving (handheld cellphone use), four citations for no insurance and seven citations for miscellaneous traffic violations.

La Salle County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with more than 200 other state and local law enforcement agencies to get drunken and drugged drivers off roads, encourage seat belt use and enforce speeding and other traffic laws. The effort featured high-visibility enforcement combined with a variety of outreach activities including the “It’s Not a Game” media campaign.

The enforcement period was funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” programs.