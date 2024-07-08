July 08, 2024
District 20 Scoreboard, Monday, July 8

By Kevin Hieronymus
Minor League Baseball

At Washington Park, Peru

Sunday’s games

Mendota 12, Ottawa American 1

Spring Valley 9, Utica 6

Major League Baseball

At Sunny Jim Bottomley Field, Oglesby

Sunday’s games

Ottawa American 7, Princeton 0

Mendota 3, Peru/Oglesby 1

Bi-County 14, Ottawa National 13

Monday’s games

Princeton vs. Peru/Oglesby, 5:45 p.m.

Bi-County vs. Spring Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Senior League Baseball

At Rudy Gandolfi Field, Oglesby

Sunday’s games

Spring Valley 13, Ottawa 0 (Spring Valley wins district championship; advances to Central States Regional)

Minor League Softball

At St. Mary’s Park, LaSalle

Sunday’s games

Bi-County 15, Oglesby 5

Princeton 12, Mendota 2

Peru 3, Utica 0

LaSalle 14, Spring Valley 8

Monday’s games

Bi-County vs. Spring Valley, 5:45 p.m.

Princeton vs. Utica, 7 p.m.

