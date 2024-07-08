Death reported in Interstate 80 crash between Peru and Spring Valley

The La Salle County Coroner’s office confirmed a fatality was reported across the county line with Bureau County on Interstate 80 between Spring Valley and Peru.

The La Salle County Coroner’s office confirmed a fatality was reported across the county line with Bureau County on Interstate 80 between Spring Valley and Peru.

The Peru Police Department had issued an alert Monday morning of a crash on westbound Interstate 80. A detour had been set up to funnel traffic off the interstate.

The Bureau County Coroner’s Office did not immediately return a message seeking information. Shaw Local News Network will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

The death was the second in the Illinois Valley on Monday morning as the result of a crash. The La Salle County Coroner’s office also confirmed at midday Monday a fatality resulted from a car-semi collision early Monday on Route 71 near East 275th Road.