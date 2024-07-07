Streator library to host Poundstone Flag presentation July 12

The Streator Public Library will host a presentation Friday, July 12, about the Poundstone Flag from David Reed. The lower outside corner of the flag of the 53rd Illinois Infantry shows the blood of Civil War Sgt. George Poundstone, of Grand Ridge. (Shaw Local News Network File Photo)

The public is welcome to the talk 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The Poundstone Flag was the regimental flag of the 53rd Ill Volunteer Regiment from La Salle County during the Civil War.

Reed led the effort in 2012 and 2013 to raise the money to have the flag restored so it could be returned to La Salle County and be put on display for public viewing at the library, 130 S. Park St. This flag is one of just a handful of Civil War flags on display in the entire state.

Additionally, the week of July 8 the library will host a Scooby Doo themed scavenger hunt. Search the library and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly.

2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 8: Cold Case Crimes, 13 and older, adults. Into True Crime? Learn about some of the weirdest/scariest unsolved crimes. Registration is encouraged at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, July 8: Arts and Crafts with Maddy, children 5-plus and younger. Create cute and fun projects to take home.

10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9: Library Book Club, adults. Read with the library and discuss books across different genres. “Night of Miracles” by Elizabeth Berg on the schedule of discussion.

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9: Little’s Art Time, children 4-plus. Get creative with friends in the library. Resident artist Nate will inspire imagination.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9 Storytime, mystery theme. Children 5-plus and younger. Help solve a storytime mystery with other super story sleuths.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10: Lego: The big build, children 5-plus. Come to the Lego club and help the library build its giant Lego island.

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 10: Creative Writing Wednesday, teens/adults. Love writing stories? Join the library to create fun short stories.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10: Life-sized Clue: Scooby Doo themed, open to all ages. A crime has struck at the library. Join the Mystery gang to help solve the crime.

3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 11: Game time, 10-plus and teens. Video games, board games, puzzles and more.

11 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 13: Hero Hall, children 8-plus and teens. Batman’s greatest feats.

10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 13: Book sale. Books for sale in the library’s basement.

6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13: Weber Garden Storytime, public. Join the library at the Weber House garden to listen to a themed story at 1503 Baker St.